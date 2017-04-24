Zac Brown Drops Lyric Video for Kacey Musgraves Duet “All the Best”

April 24, 2017 6:55 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: All The Best, Family Table, Kacey Musgraves, My Old Man, Real Thing, Welcome Home, Zac Brown Band

After teasing the single on Instagram earlier this week, Zac Brown Band premiered the official lyric video to its new track “All the Best”.

While the John Prine cover is a duet with Kacey Mugraves, the country starlet doesn’t appear in the four-minute lyric video; instead, black-and-white shots of Zac Brown and other band members are interspersed with nostalgic images shot around Nashville.

“All the Best” is the fourth track ZBB has premiered off its May 12 album ‘Welcome Home’, following “My Old Man,” “Real Thing” and “Family Table.”

