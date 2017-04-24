Win A Shopping Spree w/ Maddie & Tae & MORE!

New Country @ 94.1 is hooking YOU up by sending you shopping with $500 to spend & Maddie & Tae as your personal stylist at The Outlet Collection Seattle.

Then, we’ll get you a pair of tickets and backstage passes to the Auburn Rotary Scholarship Show, so you can meet up with the ladies again before they perform and show off your final look!

To enter send a text, to 54994, with the following keyword:

SHOP

