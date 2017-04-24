Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-April 24th

1.

An American Airlines flight attendant has been suspended after allegedly hitting a woman with a stroller in a dispute about whether or not she could bring it on the flight from San Francisco International Airport to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Witnesses say the woman, who had two young children with her, was looking for room to store the stroller when a male flight attendant told her she had to check it. Security was requested when she refused to hand it over, and the flight attendant “violently” took it from her, hitting her in the head and nearly striking her child. As other passengers stepped up to defend the woman, the flight attendant reportedly challenged them to “hit me” and “bring it on.” American Airlines says it’s “deeply sorry” for the incident and is investigating. The woman and her family were upgraded to first class for the rest of their trip. (Read more from Q13)

How fast and furiously can Hollywood churn out movies about speeding cars? It seems we’re about to find out, as Deadline reports that Universal has ordered a spinoff from the Fast and the Furious franchise that would star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham. The new movie would focus on the unlikely friendship between Johnson’s federal agent Luke Hobbs, who appears in this month’s The Fate of the Furious, and Statham’s villain-turned-ally Decker Shaw, who shows up in that flick as well as Fast and Furious 6 and Furious 7. The spinoff would arrive in theaters prior to the ninth installment of the Fast and the Furious franchise.

After years of postponed release dates and production delays, James Cameron’s Avatar franchise has finally announced release dates for the 2009 blockbuster’s four planned sequels, with plans to spread out the films over a six-year period. “Great to be working with the best team in the business! Avatar takes flight as we begin concurrent production on four sequels,” Cameron wrote on the Avatar Facebook page on Saturday as pre-production advanced towards filming. “The journey continues December 18, 2020, December 17, 2021, December 20, 2024 and December 19, 2025!” With the announcement of the December release dates, Avatar steps into the holiday box office market now firmly occupied by Star Wars and its anthology films, although the current trilogy concludes in 2019. (Read more from Variety)

A pigeon moved into Brooklyn resident Genevieve Roman’s apartment through a window opening while she was out-of-town. By the time the 33-year-old immigration lawyer returned last Tuesday after a few months away, the pigeon had made herself at home — even building a nest in a spaghetti strainer where her eggs are now waiting to hatch. She flies away on occasion but always returns to sit on her eggs, Roman says. She even gave her surprise roommate a name, Adelaide, and plans to let her stay at least until the eggs hatch, which actually happened this weekend!. Roman said she had reached out to animal welfare organizations but wasn’t offered any help. And while Adelaide may not be able to help pay the rent, “She is a pretty nice roommate and doesn’t get on my nerves such as every other roommate I’ve had,” said Roman. (Read more from Huffington Post)

