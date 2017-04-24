Pick YOUR Backstage At The Oregon Jamboree All Weekend Long!

April 24, 2017 5:30 AM
Filed Under: Festival, Jason Aldean, Kenny Rogers, Little Big Town, Oregon, oregon jamboree, Pick Ur, sweet home, tickets

NEW COUNTRY @ 94.1 wants you to PICK who YOU want to meet at the 25th Annual Oregon Jamboree Music Festival.  Whether it’s Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Chase Rice, Chris Janson, or Lauren Alaina-  we’re giving YOU 3-day passes to the festival and the chance to choose who you will get to meet backstage all weekend!

To win, listen for the special #FreeAt15After Oregon Jamboree text codes starting at 5:15 PM on Friday, and text them to 54994. Then make sure to answer our call on Monday @ 11 am when we start calling winners!.

Message and data rates may apply.  Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.

 

