PHOTOS: Chris Pratt Gets A Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Lake Stevens’ very own Chris Pratt is now immortalized on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 & Jurassic World star was introduced at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony this weekend by his wife, Anna Faris, who hilariously live-tweeted the entire day before the main event.

Faris also gave an emotional speech thanking Pratt for all that he does for her and their family.

“This is actually a thank-you speech,” Faris said during her time at the podium.

“I’m the beneficiary of all this because I get to spend every day with this wonderful man … I know that if our circumstances were different and we weren’t as fortunate to be standing here and living our Hollywood life, we would be happy in the woods together, I think.”

Pratt also praised his wife in his speech saying, “Anna I love you. You’ve given me so much, you gave me the greatest star in the galaxy my little boy. Without it, none of this means anything to me. With every challenge, we become more bonded. You’re very caring and thank you for your trust and sacrifice, and I will do my best to protect it. You have my heart, my dedication, my trust. Without you, none of this means anything.”

Also on hand for the occasion was a group of Hollywood heavyweights, several of Pratt’s Guardians costars, members of his family, and of course, the couple’s adorable 4 1/2 year-old son Jack.

Pratt told PEOPLE about preparing Jack for the day saying, “Last night I was telling him, ‘Tomorrow there are going to be people there and they’re going to want to see you and take your picture. It’s important for us to be an example and try to smile and be gracious and keep our shoes tied and no boogers hanging out of our noses.’ ”