We were so excited for Maren Morris when she won her Grammy back in February. She took home the trophy for “Best Solo Country Performance”… well, didn’t really get to take it home. They use the same Grammy for all the winners, then mail your trophy to you weeks later.

It was just an ordinary day in Nashville when the most coveted award in the business arrived. Maren and her crew were having some Martin’s BBQ, and her Grammy was delivered. So cool!