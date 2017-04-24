Lee Brice Bitten by Brett Young’s Tiny Dog

By Abby Hassler

Lee Brice faced off against a tiny dog … and lost. Brice posted images of his bloody, wounded hand, and a bandaged finger to social media Saturday (April 22), with the caption revealing that Brett Young’s dog was responsible.

“He said ‘he bites’. I just couldn’t help myself. 😉 No little tiny dog is gonna out tough me… but don’t try this at home cuz Brett Young’s dog does bites deep,” the musician wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post.

Young has been filling in for opener William Michael Morgan on Brice’s American Made Tour with Justin Moore.

Young teased Brice in a follow-up photo where he was hugging the fluffy, seemingly innocent-looking dog with the caption, “Lee Brice this dog? Really!? 😇🐶”

The injury must not have been that serious as the musician performed as usual that night.