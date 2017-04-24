Lady A’s Hillary Scott Gets Some Help From Her Daughter While Launching New Fashion Collection

Hillary Scott is ready to share her boho-chic fashion with the world, and her daughter helped launch the collection on HSN this weekend.

Scott and her husband, Lady A’s drummer Chris Tyrrell brought their adorable daughter, Eisele Kaye, along for the HSN debut of ‘LaBellum’, and she was more than ready for the spotlight!

To prepare for her visit to the network, Scott said she tuned in when Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman was on HSN promoting her line of kitchenwear.

“I was taking notes,” Scott said with a laugh. “She’s so good on camera and connecting with viewers and buyers.”

Lady Antebellum’s leading lady said creating a fashion collection perfect for women of all ages was one of her main priorities.

Hillary tells WWD, “My little sister is 16, so she looks for things that are youthful and young. And my mom is 55 and is in a total different phase of life. But they both love some of the same things, so it shows the line is ageless.”

The embellished T-shirts that are comfortable enough to wear to the gym or a yoga class but are dressed up with sequins, are among her favorites along with the chiffon boho peasant maxi, which she said she loves as a feminine alternative to jeans.

And although the LaBellum line is women’s wear only, Scott said her band members — Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood — have been nothing but supportive.

“They’ve been so sweet,” she said. “The first day I wore the blue chiffon maxidress, I pulled the tag out of the back and said, ‘Look, it has my name on it!’ They were so excited.”