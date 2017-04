The first thing country fans need today is to hear Chris Stapleton’s new cover of Willie Nelson’s “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning.”

The Boot notes that the track will be the only song on his upcoming album From a Room: Volume 1.

Nelson recorded “Last Thing I Needed” for his 1982 album Always on My Mind, which went to #2 on the Billboard 200.

From a Room: Volume 1 will arrive on May 5, with Volume 2 coming out later this year.