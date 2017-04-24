Brad Paisley Album Release Show Features John Fogerty, Timbaland

By Abby Hassler

Country music star Brad Paisley held his record release show for Love and War at Tootsie’s in Nashville Sunday (April 23). As a special surprise, Paisley invited three of the collaborators from the album up onstage with him.

John Fogerty, Timbaland and Bill Anderson joined Paisley for his 90-minute set, which included songs such as “Water,” “Alcohol” and “Mud on the Tires,” according to The Tennessean. Fogerty also joined Paisley for some of his classics, including, “Bad Moon Rising,” “Proud Mary” and “Fortunate Son.”

“There are 500 bands covering John Fogerty songs tonight, but we’re the only one doing it with John Fogerty,” Paisley told the audience.

Check some posts from the evening below.

