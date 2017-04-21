Zac Brown Band Share John Prine Cover Featuring Kacey Musgraves

Zac Brown Band recently shared a studio update featuring clips of a cover of John Prine’s “All the Best.”

The track will appear on the band’s upcoming fifth studio album, ‘Welcome Home’, and is a collaboration with Kacey Musgraves.

A little glimpse into our time recording "All The Best." So fortunate to have Kacey Musgraves (@spaceykacey) join us on an old favorite. #AllTheBest Friday, 4/21 A post shared by Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) on Apr 19, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

“A little glimpse into our time recording ‘All the Best,'” the band captioned the behind-the-scenes clip.

“So fortunate to have Kacey Musgraves join us on an old favorite. #AllTheBest, Friday 4/21.”

Musgraves also shared a clip from the upcoming single with the caption, “I had SO much fun singin’ on one of my favorite old @john_prine songs on the new @zacbrownband record. Zac – thanks for always being so kind and supportive to me.”

Welcome Home comes out May 12 according to The Boot.