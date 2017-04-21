Tyler Farr Previews Reality Show ‘A Little Too Farr’

Tyler Farr revealed on Thursday that both Jason Aldean and Lee Brice will make cameos in his forthcoming reality show A Little Too Farr.

“Me and Jason Aldean may or may not have let his wife maybe put some…touched up our faces with some makeup. Maybe,” Farr tells Taste of Country.

The singer goes on to explain that Lee Brice made an appearance on an episode shortly after undergoing vocal surgery, adding, “So he’s riding around with me with a dry erase board. And writing like, his emotions, on this board.”

Farr also notes that the show is very authentic. “Thank God for the bleep button…because they said ‘We want you to just be yourself,’” he adds. “And I said, ‘Are you sure you want me to just be me?’”

‘A Little Too Farr’ will premiere this summer.