Starbucks Barista Has Hilarious Meltdown Over Unicorn Frappuccino

April 21, 2017 8:55 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Baristas, drinks, Food, Frappuccino, Starbucks, Unicorn

A Starbucks barista named Braden Burson has gone viral after posting an epic rant about the chain’s new Unicorn Frappuccino.

USA Today reports that Burson shared a video of himself on Twitter Wednesday, in which he rages against the trendy, limited-edition drink.

“I have never made so many Frappuccinos in my entire life,” Burson says.

“My hands are completely sticky. I have unicorn crap all in my hair and on my nose. I have never been so stressed out in my entire life.”

He also asks viewers not to order the drink for the sake of their barista.

Following Burson’s post (which as since been deleted on Twitter), Starbucks released a statement saying the Unicorn Frappuccino ”exceeded everyone’s expectations” and that they are reaching out to Burson “to talk about his experience and how to make it better.”

He’s not the only one feeling the pain of the Unicorn Frappuccinos…

