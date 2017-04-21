Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-April 21st

1.

Three police officers were shot yesterday afternoon after responding to a reported robbery. One male officer was shot in the chin and chest and was listed at the hospital in serious condition, a female officer was struck in the chest, but was wearing a bulletproof vest, and was released from the hospital last night. A third officer was grazed and suffered a hand injury. He was treated and released from the hospital. One suspect was killed in a shootout with officers but the other 2 suspects were taken into custody. (Read more from KING 5 and CBS Seattle)

2.

The Seattle Seahawks 2017 schedule is set. The first home game is Sept. 17 against the 49ers. The Hawks have two Sunday night games against the colts and eagles, a Thursday night game at arizona and a Monday night game against Atlanta. Three of the prime-time games are at home. 2,400 single-game tickets for home will go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow. On Monday, July 31, an additional 3,400 tickets will go on sale for each game. (Read more from Q13 and CBS Seattle)

3.

Amy Schumer was recently jogging through Chicago when she stopped in a Six Corners Mattress Firm and asked to use the bathroom. Employee Sagine Lazarre said that on her way out, Schumer walked up to her and asked which mattress was her favorite. When she pointed at a $2,000 one, the comedian bought it for her as a gesture of appreciation. “I was was so shocked!” Lazarre says. After seeing the name “Amy Schumer” on the credit card, Lazarre investigated. “After she left, I Googled her name,” she admits. “It was amazing. Unbelievable.” The mattress came for Lazarre at the perfect time because she and her daughter just moved into a new apartment. (Read more from PEOPLE)

4.

A mother shared a photo of a “totally legit” note her son brought home from school encouraging her to let him play more video games. The forged note written by her 7-year-old claims his teachers were concerned about his performance in “VIDEO GAME CLASS” despite doing well in his other classes. “If he does not stay up all night playing video games, he will get kicked out of school!” The note signed “The School” read. “Start letting him stay up all night and start tonight! He can play anything, computer, Wii, iPod, iPad, phone and any other ‘elecktronick.'” The Reddit user said she contacted her son’s teacher about the fraudulent note and the two shared a laugh at his imagination. “He got to stay up half an hour late to study for Video Game Class,” she added. (Read more from UPI)