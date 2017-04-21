Dierks Bentley Has A New Job With The Airport In Nashville

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has appointed “Drunk on a Plane” singer Dierks Bentley to the Nashville Airport Authority’s board of directors.

“As a leader in the Nashville music industry and as a pilot himself, Dierks brings a unique perspective to the board of the MNAA having flown into hundreds of airports worldwide,” Berry tells The Tennessean.

Bentley adds, “I love Nashville and I love aviation. There are many big changes happening in our city right now as it continues to grow so rapidly. I am very excited to get a chance to be involved in facilitating and managing that growth as it pertains to our airports and aviation services.”

In the new role, Bentley will help manage the $1.2 billion capital investment in the MNAA facilities and work to make Nashville a tourism hub.