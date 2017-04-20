Zac Brown Band & Kacey Musgraves Team for ‘All the Best’

By Abby Hassler

The Zac Brown Band recently shared a studio update featuring clips of a cover of John Prine’s “All the Best.”

The track will appear on the band’s upcoming fifth studio album, Welcome Home, and is a collaboration with Kacey Musgraves.

Posting the clip on social media, the band wrote, “A little glimpse into our time recording “All The Best.” So fortunate to have Kacey Musgraves (@spaceykacey) join us on an old favorite.”

Musgraves also shared a clip from the upcoming single with the caption, “I had SO much fun singin’ on one of my favorite old @john_prine songs on the new @zacbrownband record. Zac – thanks for always being so kind and supportive to me.””

Welcome Home comes out May 12.

Check out the posts below.

