Two Police Officers Shot In Downtown Seattle

UPDATE 3:03 PM (PT): Police are searching for a possible third suspect, currently at large.
In a press conference, the Seattle Police said the officers responded to a robbery when a confrontation ensued, and a suspect opened fire.
SEATTLE (CBS) – Two Seattle police officers have been shot near a 7-Eleven in downtown Seattle.
The shooting occurred after police responded to a robbery at the store, located near Western Avenue and Madison Street. Two officers, one male and one female, were taken to Harborview Medical Center.
The Seattle Police Department reports one of the officers was shot in the face. According to the Seattle Times, that officer is in critical condition. The second officer, a female, is in satisfactory condition.
Police have two suspects in custody, one with significant injuries, and confirm they are searching for a possible third suspect, described as a 5’11 Black male, 250 lbs wearing a black jacket, glasses and a Seahawks beanie.
Authorities have cordoned off a three-block area surrounding the scene of the shooting and robbery. People have been asked to avoid the area (seen on map below).
This story in developing.
