Two Police Officers Shot In Downtown Seattle

UPDATE 3:03 PM (PT): Police are searching for a possible third suspect, currently at large.

In a press conference, the Seattle Police said the officers responded to a robbery when a confrontation ensued, and a suspect opened fire.

SEATTLE (CBS) – Two Seattle police officers have been shot near a 7-Eleven in downtown Seattle.

The shooting occurred after police responded to a robbery at the store, located near Western Avenue and Madison Street. Two officers, one male and one female, were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The Seattle Police Department reports one of the officers was shot in the face. According to the Seattle Times, that officer is in critical condition. The second officer, a female, is in satisfactory condition.

Police have two suspects in custody, one with significant injuries, and confirm they are searching for a possible third suspect, described as a 5’11 Black male, 250 lbs wearing a black jacket, glasses and a Seahawks beanie.

Police searching for possible 3rd suspect: black male, dark complexion, 5'11, 250 lbs, black jacket, glasses, Seahawks beanie. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) April 20, 2017

Authorities have cordoned off a three-block area surrounding the scene of the shooting and robbery. People have been asked to avoid the area (seen on map below).

The following roadways are closed due to major @SeattlePD incident. Avoid the area and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/agmENwqQpH — seattledot (@seattledot) April 20, 2017

This story in developing.

1 male officer/1 female officer taken to HMC for treatment. 1 susp detained near 1/Madison. 2nd susp found w significant injuries. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) April 20, 2017

We've just learned that the two SPD Officers injured are both alert and ok. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families. — Seattle Police Fndtn (@SeattlePF) April 20, 2017

Yikes. Police chase, guns drawn, just unfolded in front of my car on 1st Ave in traffic. #seattle pic.twitter.com/bZIo3cisMt — Joshua Trujillo (@joshtrujillo) April 20, 2017

Dozens of police cars, blocks cordoned off as two @SeattlePD officers reportedly shot near intersection of Western and Madison downtown pic.twitter.com/maEQIGrt8K — David Gutman (@davidlgutman) April 20, 2017

Source: man believed to be holed up in building allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven w/ woman before 2 officers shot. SPD: officers' injuries minor. — Jennifer Sullivan (@SeattleSullivan) April 20, 2017

