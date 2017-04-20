The Best Reactions to Starbucks’ New Unicorn Frappuccino

Starbucks released its limited-edition Unicorn Frappuccino on Tuesday, a sweet-and-sour concoction consisting of a crème Frappuccino with mango syrup, and layered with a pleasantly sour blue powder topping. As expected, it was met with mixed reviews on Twitter–from rainbow tears of joy to comparisons to cleaning supplies.
Here are 10 of the best tweets about the magical drink:
- “The #unicornfrappuccino tastes like a birthday party no one came to.”
- “What kind of “white girl magic” drink is this????”
- “Why yes, my breakfast IS the #unicornfrappuccino. Because UNICORNS.”
- “We get it. You tried a #unicornfrappuccino the day it came out. Super stoked for you.”
- “Anyone saying the #unicornfrappuccino is good is probably a paid promoter. It litterally tastes like the aftertaste you get when you puke.”
- “I hate it but cant stop drinking it to see if I still hate it. Like someone needs to take it away from me. – Everyone”
- “I tasted the Unicorn and I can’t even tell if I like it or not. But like this post or I wasted $11.”
- “O M Gag Alert: #unicornfrappuccino tastes like toilet bowl cleaner soaked in vomit. Great cure for constipation. Please pass puke bags.”
- “The unicorn frappe tastes like birthday cake, warheads candy and shame.”
- “Why is everyone saying the unicorn frappe tastes good? Lmao it tastes like I’m drinking straight diabetes.”