Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-April 20th

1.

Tennis superstar Serena Williams announced she is five months pregnant on Wednesday with a photo of herself in a swimsuit showing off her baby bump. “20 weeks,” she captioned the image on Snapchat after posting a series of photos from what looked to be a tropical getaway. Her reps confirmed that Williams was a few weeks pregnant when she beat her sister Venus to win the Australian Open back in January. Fans were quick to praise the athlete for her supserstar abilities and were mind-blown to learn she competed while a few weeks pregnant. (Read more from New York Times)

Serena Williams is pregnant! 🎉 More to come at https://t.co/zbrbptZVK0. pic.twitter.com/39nJQ1IQCU — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams won a Grand Slam while pregnant. I can hardly work a desk job after eating a burrito. Life comes at you fast. — Taylor Griffin (@griffhoop) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams won a grand slam while she was pregnant so every man should probably shut up about everything forever. — Travon Free (@Travon) April 19, 2017

2.

TIME revealed its 2017 “100 Most Influential People” list today, a group that includes cover stars John Legend, Viola Davis and British Actor Riz Ahmed. The publication will put out five different covers for its 14th annual Most Influential issue; two other covers feature Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and philanthropist Melinda Gates. Also on this year’s list are Ryan Reynolds, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and Pope Francis.

3.

Will Smith is reportedly in talks with Disney to portray the Genie in the company’s planned live-action version of Aladdin. Deadline reports that Smith’s name has been thrown into the ring after plans fell through for him to star in Tim Burton’s planned live-action reboot of Dumbo. Being directed by Guy Ritchie, the new film is scheduled to start production in the U.K. in July and wrap early next year. “When I came in to make the movie, I wanted to make a diverse version of the movie,” producer Dan Lin recently told Collider about the film. “Luckily for me Guy Ritchie has the same vision and Disney has the same vision, so we’re not here to make Prince of Persia.”

4.

Twitter trolls aren’t impressed that Julia Roberts has been named People‘s ‘Most Beautiful Woman’ for a record fifth time. Many took to social media to ask why the 49-year-old actress was chosen this year. For what it’s worth, Roberts–who first graced the cover of the magazine’s annual special issue at the age of 23 in 1991, right after starring in ‘Pretty Woman’–says she’s “very flattered” by the honor and will be sure to lord it over her pal George Clooney, who’s only been named the magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ twice. (Read more from Buzzfeed)

Here are a few of the reactions to her cover from more critical folks:

“Julia Roberts is the worlds most beautiful woman? When did Beyoncé die?”

“Don’t get me wrong, she’s beautiful that being Julia Roberts. But it’s 2017. Who’s next, Martha Washington?”

“I love #JuliaRoberts as much as the next person but @people? With so many new & ground breaking stars, you couldn’t go more…millennial?”

BONUS

Starbucks released its limited-edition Unicorn Frappuccino on Tuesday, a sweet-and-sour concoction consisting of a crème Frappuccino with mango syrup, and layered with a pleasantly sour blue powder topping. As expected, it was met with mixed reviews–from rainbow tears of joy to comparisons to cleaning supplies. (Read more from Washington Post)

Here are a few of the reactions to the Unicorn Frappuccino:

“The #unicornfrappuccino tastes like a birthday party no one came to.”

“We get it. You tried a #unicornfrappuccino the day it came out. Super stoked for you.”

“I hate it but cant stop drinking it to see if I still hate it. Like someone needs to take it away from me. – Everyone”

“I tasted the Unicorn and I can’t even tell if I like it or not. But like this post or I wasted $11.”

“The unicorn frappe tastes like birthday cake, warheads candy and shame.”