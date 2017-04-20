Sam Hunt Heads Off On A Romantic Honeymoon

Sam Hunt and his new wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, were all smiles while arriving at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport this week as they head out for their honeymoon.

The two were strolling around with giant suitcases and backpacks, dressed casually for their long flight ahead.

The country singer was a gentleman and handled the bags for him and his new wife according to Just Jared.

Sam and Hannah are reportedly on their way to the Caribbean for a tropical vacation as newlyweds.

It was hard to see Hannah’s wedding ring since she was carrying a bag, but you can definitely spot the new bling since tying the knot! (See more pics HERE)