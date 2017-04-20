Jerrod Niemann and Wife Enlist Help From Elvis Impersonator To Renew Their Vows in Las Vegas

Jerrod Niemann and his wife of two years decided to renew their vows on a whim.

Morgan Petek enlisted the help of the “official Elvis of Las Vegas” to renew her vows with Niemann at “A Little White Wedding Chapel”, which is iconic in Vegas for its 24-hour drive-thru “Tunnel of Love”.

The chapel has also been featured on ‘Friends’ and has hosted many famous brides and grooms, like Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow, Britney Spears, Michael Jordan, and Bruce Willis and Demi Moore according to Taste Of Country.

Their ceremony comes not long after Niemann crashed six weddings while in Las Vegas for the 2017 ACM Awards, performing his new single, “God Made a Woman,” for unsuspecting couples.

“Since I recorded ‘God Made a Woman,’ I hoped it would touch others’ lives like it has impacted my wife and me,” Niemann says in a press release. “To share special moments with other couples in Las Vegas was unbelievable. Hopefully more folks out there will be able to experience something special with the song as well.”