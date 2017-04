@therachlindsay's first poster for @bacheloretteabc is red hot! 🌹🌹🌹 Tap the link in the bio to read more. #RachelLindsay #TheBachelorette A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Apr 18, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Ok Bachelor Nation we’ve spent what has felt like a couple very long weeks without The Bachelor series, but this May our favorite show returns with Rachel Lindsay as the new Bachelorette!

Rachel is a 31 year old Dallas attorney and is rockin’ that amazing dress by Randi Rahm!

The new season of The Bachelorette is coming soon, and we already know one of the group dates: The Ellen Show!! Can you imagine how Ellen is going to roast the men?! Oh the fun!

Check out the first promo from the new show!