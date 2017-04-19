Shania Twain will Debut New Music at Stagecoach Festival

By Hayden Wright

Shania Twain released her last studio album in 2002 and her most recent single was a cover of “Endless Love” with Lionel Ritchie in 2012. Before that, her last original single was 2011’s “Today is Your Day” from her brief Oprah Winfrey Network series, Why Not? with Shania Twain. Suffice it to say fans have waited a long time for new Shania music—and rumblings of a comeback are growing louder.

In addition to joining The Voice as a mentor, Twain will headline this year’s Stagecoach Festival. Shania spoke to the Inland Empire’s Press-Enterprise about the engagement and said she’d share a couple songs from her next studio album during the set.

“I’m so excited because I’ve heard a lot about Stagecoach over all of these years and I really can’t believe that I’m only doing it now for the first time actually,” Twain said. “It’s never too late for firsts.”

Twain says the thought of sharing new music after a long hiatus scares her.

“Every single song was a nightmare because I was stressed about sharing it,” she said. “It was a whole mix of feelings for me all the way around, but I’m so glad to be at the stage now where I’m ready to share it with the world. It’s a relief, actually. It was really scary, but it was also really therapeutic and I learned so much about myself and I thoroughly enjoyed it in the end because it ended up being an incredible experience.”

The Stagecoach Country Music Festival takes place from April 28-30 at the Empire Polo Field in Indio, California.