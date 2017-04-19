Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-April 19th

1.

Starbucks is hopping on the unicorn-craze with its limited edition “Unicorn Frappuccino.” The colorful drink is available today (April 19th) through April 23rd at participating stores, with a 12-ounce size containing 280 calories. The beverage is made with pink powder blended into cream Frappucino with mango syrup and layered with a sour blue drizzle. “Like its mythical namesake, the Unicorn Frappuccino blended crème comes with a bit of magic, starting as a purple beverage with swirls of blue and a first taste that is sweet and fruity,” Starbucks said. “But give it a stir and its color changes to pink, and the flavor evolves to tangy and tart. The more swirl, the more the beverage’s color and flavors transform.” One barista who got an early sample says it “tastes just like those Tropical Skittles.” (Read more from Redbook)

The CEO of United Airlines said on Tuesday that no one will be fired over the incident involving a man being dragged off an overbooked flight earlier this month. “It was a system failure across various areas,” CEO Oscar Munoz told outlets including the Associated Press. “There was never a consideration for firing an employee.” Munoz added that he takes full responsibility “for making this right” and promised to share more details later in the coming weeks, after United finishes a review of its policies on overbooked flights. United has been facing backlash after a now-viral video emerged of a bloodied and screaming passenger being removed from a plane to make room for crew members. Since the incident, United’s shares have fallen 4.4 percent.

IKEA, famous for its Swedish meatballs and ready-to-assemble furniture, might open standalone cafés, according to the retailer’s head of U.S. food operations. “We’ve always called the meatballs ‘the best sofa-seller,'” Gerd Diewald says. “Because it’s hard to do business with hungry customers.” One of IKEA’s biggest revenue generators is its in-store markets, which sell jars of herring, lingonberry sauce and, of course, Swedish meatballs. As a result, the company is now considering expanding into standalone cafés in city centers. “The mere fact that we don’t need so many square feet to do a café or a restaurant makes it interesting by itself,” La Cour says. “I hope in a few years our customers will be saying, ‘IKEA is a great place to eat — and, by the way, they also sell some furniture.'”

A Utah dad earned the title of “Best Dad Ever” this week after reacting to his daughter wetting her pants at school in the most adorable way. The Huffington Post reports that dad Ben Sowards saved the day last Friday when he picked up daughter Valerie, who had an “accident” at school,” in his own pair of damp pants. “Honestly, I knew she was mortified, but I thought if I could make her laugh everything would be fine,” Sowards explains. Valerie was reportedly waiting for her dad in the principal’s office when he quietly came in and asked to borrow Valerie’s book bag–so he could hide his own “accident.” When the two got home, Sowards’ 17-year-old daughter took a few photos of them and shared them online. The pictures have since received more than 253,000 likes and 62,000 retweets.