Lee Brice Shares Video of Baby Kicking in Mom’s Belly

Lee Brice is set to become a father of three any day now, and on Monday he gave fans a glimpse into the wonders of parenthood when he shared a video of his daughter-to-be kicking in her mother’s belly on Instagram.

Wait for it… truly incredible. #GodMadeAWoman @jrodfromoz A post shared by Lee Brice (@leebrice) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT

“Wait for it…truly incredible,” Brice captioned the clip, which appropriately features Jerrod Niemann’s hit single “God Made a Woman.”

In the video, Brice taps his fingers against his wife Sara’s stomach. After a few moments, the baby responds with a few cute kicks.

“That wasn’t her,” Brice says incredulously as he watches his wife’s belly squirm. “No way.”