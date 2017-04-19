Kane Brown Teases New Summer Song

There’s no doubt about it, Kane Brown is heating up the country music world!

Not only did his first full-length album debut in the Top 10, Kane has also been touring nonstop with Florida Georiga Line & Jason Aldean, AND his new song “What Ifs” – a duet with his childhood friend Lauren Alaina – is one of the most requested songs!

Now, he’s giving fans even more of a reason to be excited…there might be NEW MUSIC on the way!

The Georgia-born singer shared a sneak preview for a new song titled “Ride This Heat Wave” tweeting, “Ride this heat wave!! So ready for summer. Hit that re-tweet for me.”

It didn’t take long for his massive amount of fans to rave about the song clip. One fan tweeted, “All right we need to hear the whole songs to these awesome songs [you’re] teasing us with it sounds amazing!”