Jason Aldean Shares New Single with Fans!

Jason Aldean just hit the top of the charts with “Any Ol’ Barstool”, and now our ACM Entertainer of the Year has a hot new country hit for us.

Jason has shared with fans that the title track of his album, “They Don’t Know”, is his next single!

“When I first heard the song, it really made me think about how rural communities can come across misunderstood,” Jason said of the single in a press release. “This song wraps all those feelings together perfectly and basically says not to judge a book by its cover.”

Are you ready to put this one on repeat this summer?!