Jason Aldean Shares New Single with Fans!

April 19, 2017 7:37 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Jason Aldean, New Country, new single, They Don't Know

Jason Aldean just hit the top of the charts with “Any Ol’ Barstool”, and now our ACM Entertainer of the Year has a hot new country hit for us.

Jason has shared with fans that the title track of his album, “They Don’t Know”, is his next single!

“When I first heard the song, it really made me think about how rural communities can come across misunderstood,” Jason said of the single in a press release. “This song wraps all those feelings together perfectly and basically says not to judge a book by its cover.”

Are you ready to put this one on repeat this summer?!

More from DeAnna Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live