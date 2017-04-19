Faith Hill Sings “Mississippi Girl” With Young Fan

Faith Hill made a young fan’s dream come true this week when she sang a quick duet of her hit song “Mississippi Girl.”

Was so sweet to meet & sing with Rosie, a fellow Mississippi Girl. #soul2soul #speaktoagirl A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on Apr 18, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

As seen in a video posted on Hill’s Instagram Tuesday, the singer took a moment during a recent meet and greet on the Soul2Soul tour stop in Tupelo to sing with a young girl named Rosie.

Rosie did a living wax museum at her school and when asked what Mississippi celebrity she could be, she picked Faith. At the time, according to her dad, she didn’t know much about her but fell in love with her songs.

Rosie didn’t know Faith was coming in concert so when her dad got tickets and told her she’d get to meet her, she was blown away.

During the meet and greet, Faith Hill asked what song Rosie would like to sing and they both joined in on the chorus to “Mississippi Girl.”

Faith posted the video saying, “Was so sweet to meet and sing with Rosie, a fellow Mississippi Girl.”

At the end of the singalong, Rosie is seen giving Hill a big hug while everyone in the room erupts into applause.