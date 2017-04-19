Rosanne Cash, Roy Orbison, Neville Brothers to be Inducted in Austin City Limits Hall of Fame

By Robyn Collins

The Austin City Limits Hall of Fame has announced that Rosanne Cash, Roy Orbison and the Neville Brothers will be inducted into their 2017 Hall of Fame this fall. Chris Isaak will host the Oct. 25 ceremony at the Moody Theater in downtown Austin.

“Our annual Hall of Fame Induction and Celebration has become one of the highlights of the year,” says ACL Executive Producer Terry Lickona in a press release. “This year’s honorees represent historic milestones in ACL’s early years. Roy Orbison gave the audience collective goosebumps when he hit those highest notes, Rosanne was a trailblazer among female country singers and The Neville Brothers were the first major New Orleans band to play the show. Even in those early days, they represented the diversity that has been the hallmark of Austin City Limits down through the decades.”

Cash, the daughter of Johnny Cash, made seven ACL appearances over the span of her 15 albums. The Grammy winner also had 21 Top 40 hits including 11 No. 1 singles. She has also partnered in program collaborations with Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, San Francisco Jazz, Minnesota Orchestra and The Library of Congress, in support of the arts.

The event is open to the public and features a lineup of guest performances, including Grammy winners Raul Malo and Ry Cooder and a New Orleans tribute to the Neville Brothers. Tickets go on sale April 21 at 11:00 am ET.