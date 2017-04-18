Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-April 18th

1.

April the giraffe’s livestream is officially the second-most-watched live channel in YouTube history, the company announced Monday. The only channel to beat it is Riot Games’ League of Legends eSports channel, which launched in 2012. Since New York’s Animal Adventure Park decided to document April and her pregnancy on February 10, the giraffe has drawn over 232 million live views. Meanwhile, more than 1.2 million viewers tuned in when she delivered her male calf on Saturday. That makes it one of the top five most-watched moments ever for a YouTube live event. April’s channel is also the fifth-fastest channel to reach 200 million views, doing so in 54 days, behind non-giraffes Lady Gaga and Zayn Malik. (Read more from AP)

But, on Monday, zoo officials said they will pull the video feed after April suffered an injury. Animal Adventure Park posted on Facebook that, just days after giving birth to her calf, April twisted one of her legs, which zoo officials say is not uncommon with animals her size. The park added that they’ve been bogged down with messages about April, which have been affecting their email servers and say it’s the reason why they’re taking down the “Giraffe Cam.” (Read more from Q13)

2.

Nearly a decade after MTV canceled’ Total Request Live’, the network’s boss is planning a new live afternoon show. The tentatively titled ‘MTV Live’ will debut June 12th, broadcasting live from the same iconic Times Square studio that served as the home of TRL from 1998 to 2008, MTV president Chris McCarthy said in an interview. In preparation, MTV has doubled the size of the Times Square studio to create a space that can partitioned off for more versatile uses — with an eye toward up to four hours of live content broadcast each day. (Read more from CBS News)

3.

Prince William and Lady Gaga got together to chat on FaceTime to discuss working together on a mental health campaign. The Grammy winner spoke from the kitchen of her Los Angeles home, while the prince sat at a desk in Kensington Palace for the talk. “We have to make the strongest, most relentless attempt we can to normalize mental health issues, so that people feel like they can come forward,” Lady Gaga told William after he suggested they meet up when she comes to the U.K. later this year. They released a four-minute film on the royal family’s Facebook page and Lady Gaga’s social media early Tuesday. It came a day after Prince Harry broke the news that he had sought therapy to cope with the “total chaos” in his life following the death of his mother Princess Diana. (Read more from People)

The Duke of Cambridge and @LadyGaga join forces to encourage more people to speak openly about their mental health #OKtosay pic.twitter.com/kCuQyS3Svn — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 18, 2017

4.

Someone invented clear coffee that won’t stain your teeth. The two brothers who created their product — called CLR CFF, which is exactly what it is, minus the vowels — is the world’s “first colorless coffee drink,” and, like every coffee drink these days, is made from high-quality arabica coffee beans and pure water. It has no artificial flavors or sweeteners either. The pair promises that it doesn’t have weird chemicals, and a 200-milliliter bottle contains nothing but “water, fresh coffee, caffeine,” and less than a tenth of a gram of fat. (Read more from Grub Street)