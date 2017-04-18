Dierks Bentley’s Wife Raised Big Money With Boston Run

When it comes to being the center of attention, Dierks Bentley is usually happy to be the famous one in his family. On Monday, however, the singer was more than happy to step aside and let his lovely wife Cassidy be the one in the spotlight when she ran the Boston Marathon.

Here we go @cassrunsboston17! Your @bostonmarathon pit crew is ready to cheer you on! number one fans. CRUSH IT #beboston A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on Apr 16, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

But she didn’t do it just for the thrill of it. Cassidy ran the Boston Marathon to raise money for the Safe Haven Family Shelter of Nashville, a non-profit organization that provides shelter to homeless families.

Cassidy started a Crowdrise.com page where friends, family, and complete strangers could make a donation to her cause. By the time she hit the marathon course, her page had raised more than $22,000 according to Nash Country Daily. She also shared a post explaining how much running means to her.

“It’s hard to overestimate how important running has been to me in the last decade. It helped me transition through so many life changes and adjustments, most of all to being a parent. Its given me time to myself that I need but don’t often get. It’s been both a meditative exercise and an escape, a way to be more present in my life and also a way to just zone out from it all when I needed to. I owe a lot to running.”