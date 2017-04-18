Carrie Underwood Sings National Anthem at Husband’s Playoff Game

Carrie Underwood was husband Mike Fisher’s good-luck charm on Monday night when his Nashville Predators took on the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL playoffs.

Underwood surprised the thousands of fans who packed into Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena with a surprise performance of the National Anthem.

Showing off her Nashville Predators pride in her husband’s jersey — he’s captain of the team — Underwood delivered an incredible performance, much to the delight of the crowd.

According to Taste of Country, she also led the towel wave with Nashville’s Mayor to hype the crowd up before the players took the ice.

The Preds went on to win the game 3-2 in overtime, giving them a three games to none advantage in the best-of-seven series.