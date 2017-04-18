Brad Paisley Lands Ultimate Collaboration with Johnny Cash

I approached it the same way I would approach any cowrite. I basically tried to imagine if Johnny Cash​ and I sit down and he had an idea called Gold All Over The Ground and these were the things he wanted to say. It turned out magical. A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley) on Apr 14, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

From Nashville Becca:

Brad Paisley is releasing his new album, Love and War on Friday, and one pretty cool fact about the album is that it contains a song that Brad co-wrote with the late Johnny Cash.

Of course Johnny Cash passed away thirteen and a half years ago, but it turns out Brad was given permission by the Cash estate to use a poem Johnny wrote called “Gold All Over the Ground.” He put the poem to music, and the resulting song will be on Brad’s new album.

Brad talked about the song on Instagram with John Carter Cash, Johnny’s son, and he said, “I approached it the same way I would approach any co-write. I basically tried to imagine if Johnny Cash and I sit down and he had an idea called Gold All Over The Ground and these were the things he wanted to say. It turned out magical”