Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-April 17th

1.

The Seattle Mariners have had to implement a per-game order limit on their newest stadium delicacy–toasted grasshoppers–after the dish has proven to be overwhelmingly popular. ESPN reports that the team has dished up 901 orders at Safeco Field during the team’s first three home games. “We’ve sold roughly 18,000 grasshoppers,” Mariners spokeswoman Rebecca Hale said. “That’s more than the restaurant [that runs the stand], Poquitos, sells in a year.” The grasshoppers are a relative bargain ($4 for a four-ounce cup) and are toasted in a chile lime salt.

2.

After approximately 1,400 hours of livestreaming video, April the giraffe has finally given birth, and nearly 2 million people spent their Saturday morning watching. The 15-year-old giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in New York has been pregnant for 16 months and finally went into labor around 7:30am ET. Shortly before 10am, her baby boy safely came into the world. “Perfect delivery, perfect fall,” the park’s owner says. The park plans to hold a baby-naming contest shortly. (Read more US Weekly)

3.

Delta will now offer passengers almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights–a move that comes in the wake of backlash against United Airlines for forcibly removing a passenger from a sold-out flight to make room for airline employees. In an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press, Delta says that gate agents can offer up to $2,000 in compensation (up from a previous maximum of $800) and supervisors can offer up to a whopping $9,950 (up from $1,350). Meanwhile, United says it is reviewing its compensation policies. It has confirmed, however, that it will now require employees seeking a seat on a plane to book it at least an hour before departure.

4.

United Airlines is once again having to answer some backlash after an engaged couple flying on United from Houston to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal marshal. United says the couple repeatedly tried to sit in more expensive seats for which they had not paid and would not follow flight crew instructions. Michael Hohl and Amber Maxwell gave a different account to KHOU News, saying they found another passenger sleeping across their seats after they were the last to board the flight. Soon after moving to empty seats in the economy cabin a few rows up, their request to pay a supplement was denied and they were told to move back to their original seats, Hohl said. They then cooperated with a U.S. Marshal who boarded and told them to get off the plane. They were rebooked on a flight Sunday.