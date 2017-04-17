Sam Hunt Is A Married Man

Okay this time it’s legit!

Yes, he’s been wearing the ring for a while, but it’s officially official by an ordained official, Sam Hunt is MARRIED.

According to Us Weekly, the “House Party” singer and his now-wife exchanged vows in a local church in Cedartown, GA in front of their closest friends and family members.

Both Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler, as well as Fowler’s bridesmaids, were dressed by Nashville bridal designer Olia Zavozina. (See pics of the bride’s dress HERE)

The couple had their reception at a place called In the Woods in Rockmart, GA, and about 150 people attended the wedding and reception.

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler Celebrate at Wedding Reception!!! (PHOTOS) https://t.co/ZTW0Nnoryz — TMZ (@TMZ) April 17, 2017

It was confirmed in January that Hunt and Fowler were engaged. Hunt was also spotted wearing his wedding ring at this year’s ACM Awards, saying at the time, “I put it on to try it on and decided it felt too good and I didn’t want to take it off.”

Congrats to the new Mr & Mrs!