Social media has no chill when it comes to one of the hottest men in country music being off the market!

Have a look at some of the hilarious reactions on social media to the news that Sam Hunt tied the knot this weekend.

Damn Sam Hunt got married this weekend there goes my chances 😥 — Mackenzie Adams (@Kenz_mariexox) April 17, 2017

Gonna go to Sam Hunt's wedding and object the marriage brb — C O U R T N E Y (@chilburgg) April 15, 2017

Sam Hunt is getting married tomorrow at Berry… who's tryna wedding crash — Megan Morneau✨ (@MeganKennedy_00) April 15, 2017

Apparently Sam Hunt is getting married today, can someone please explain how I missed the invite to my own wedding?? — kspadaro⚓ (@hamilton_ks) April 15, 2017

Stop asking me why I'm not smiling. I have a resting bitch face and Sam Hunt got married over the weekend so just don't tlk 2 me plz — claire elizabeth (@claireenoel) April 17, 2017

when did Sam Hunt get married and why wasn't I invited as the bride — Ava Winters (@avawinters13) April 3, 2017

sam hunt being married ruined 2017 for me — rin (@taERINemapart) April 17, 2017

Sam Hunt got married over the weekend, so that's awesome 💔 — heather ☀️ (@mishxheather) April 17, 2017

Sam Hunt got married yesterday and it wasn't to me?!?! I'm triggered. — Hanna Mae (@HanMaeADrank) April 17, 2017

so sam hunt got married this weekend & just doesn't ruin your monday — meghan (@megzzhan) April 17, 2017