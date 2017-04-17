KMPS has your backstage passes for Kip Moore's show! Listen to 94.1 and text the #FreeAt15After keywords to 54994 | More Info

FIRST LISTEN: Canaan Smith Shares New Single “Like You That Way”

April 17, 2017 6:56 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Bronco, Canaan Smith, Like You That Way, Miranda Lambert

Canaan Smith premiered on Friday a new song called “Like You That Way,” which serves as the first single from his forthcoming sophomore album.

“[‘Like You That Way‘] is less of a departure [from debut album Bronco] and more of a progression,” Smith tells People of the track.

“Musically, it draws from some of my Virginia Beach upbringing. Sonically, it’s simpler and more organic.”

Smith goes on to explain that the romantic song, which finds listing the things he likes most about a woman, was inspired by his wife Christy and fellow country singer Miranda Lambert.

“I live with one and I listen to the other,” he adds.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live