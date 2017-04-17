FIRST LISTEN: Canaan Smith Shares New Single “Like You That Way”

Canaan Smith premiered on Friday a new song called “Like You That Way,” which serves as the first single from his forthcoming sophomore album.

“[‘Like You That Way‘] is less of a departure [from debut album Bronco] and more of a progression,” Smith tells People of the track.

“Musically, it draws from some of my Virginia Beach upbringing. Sonically, it’s simpler and more organic.”

Smith goes on to explain that the romantic song, which finds listing the things he likes most about a woman, was inspired by his wife Christy and fellow country singer Miranda Lambert.

“I live with one and I listen to the other,” he adds.