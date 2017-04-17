Chris Stapleton Releases Studio Version of “Broken Halos”

Chris Stapleton premiered his song “Broken Halos” in concert a few months ago, and now the country star has released a studio version of the song, which is slated to appear on his new record, From A Room: Volume 1.

The studio recording, which is also From a Room’s lead single, maintains the slow-burning melancholy of the live version, with an easygoing temple and country-rock vibe.

“I wrote that song with my dear friend [and SteelDrivers bandmate] Mike Henderson, with whom I probably wrote more songs than anyone who is a co-writer of mine,” Stapleton told Rolling Stone.

“I didn’t include any songs I’d written with him on Traveller, so it was really important to me…to cut songs from some of the guys who helped me learn how to write songs, and Mike is one of those guys.”