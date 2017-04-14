Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-April 14th

1.

Ken Griffey Jr. took his final step toward immortality on Thursday. A year after he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, the former Seattle Mariners center fielder was honored with a bronze statues outside of Safeco Field on Thursday. Tonight, the first 45,000 fans in the gate when the M’s take on the Texas Rangers will get a replica statue. (Read more from Q13)

The U.S. military dropped a 21,600-pound weapon dubbed the “Mother of All Bombs” on a suspected ISIS target in Afghanistan yesterday. The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb — the most powerful non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal — was dropped at 7 p.m. local time Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed with CNN. It’s the first time that the MOAB, which was developed during the Iraq War, has been used in combat. The target was an ISIS tunnel and cave complex (as well as personnel) in the Achin district of Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province. The U.S. military is currently assessing the extent of the damage.

Two years after announcing their separation, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have officially filed for divorce. TMZ reports that the pair are seeking joint legal and physical custody of their three children, but did not specify anything about spousal support. Affleck and Garner did not sign a prenuptial agreement and since their marriage lasted for 10 years, their finances will be split 50/50 unless another agreement is reached. Sources say the two are in the process of negotiating a financial settlement and could finalize their divorce within the next six months. News of Affleck and Garner’s divorce filing comes just weeks after the actor announced that he had completed rehab for alcohol addiction. (Read more from Entertainment Tonight)

Good news for nostalgic adults who grew up in the ‘90s. Japan-based toy company Bandai has rebooted a game modeled after the original Tamagotchi. The Telegraph reports that the re-released Tamagotchi handheld game made its debut on Amazon Japan earlier this year and stays relatively true to the original, with its monochromatic display and six original Tamagotchi characters that users must keep alive. To date, more than 76 million of the egg-shaped gadgets have been sold worldwide. The new version is currently available in six colors via Amazon Japan for 2,000 yen (roughly $18). (Read more from Huffington Post)

