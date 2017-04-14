Sam Hunt Saying “I Do” This Weekend

Sam Hunt could be a married man by next week!

The country star is reportedly tying the knot this weekend!

According to TMZ, Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler’s wedding will take place on Saturday in Cedartown, Ga., with only close family and friends invited.

The website also reports that Nashville bridal designer Olia Zavozina is creating the duds for the men and a super expensive wedding dress for Hannah. She’s also dressing Hannah’s bridesmaids.

Zavozina also designed Hunt and Fowler’s 2017 ACM Awards outfits.