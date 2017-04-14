Sam Hunt Saying “I Do” This Weekend

April 14, 2017 7:02 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: couple, Hannah Lee Fowler, Love, relationship, Sam Hunt, Wedding

Sam Hunt could be a married man by next week!

The country star is reportedly tying the knot this weekend!

According to TMZ, Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler’s wedding will take place on Saturday in Cedartown, Ga., with only close family and friends invited.

The website also reports that Nashville bridal designer Olia Zavozina is creating the duds for the men and a super expensive wedding dress for Hannah. She’s also dressing Hannah’s bridesmaids.

Zavozina also designed Hunt and Fowler’s 2017 ACM Awards outfits.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live