Lady Antebellum took a year off, and now they are back in a big way! They showed the world at the ACM’s that they are now in the business of gettin’ down!

We love their new song “You Look Good”, and of course we love dancin’ to it! This is the #YouLookGood Line Dance, and the Boot Boogie Babes, Seattle’s Line Dance Team will help show you how to do it! Go on…Kick Your Boots Up! It’s Friday!