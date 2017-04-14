Garth Brooks Surprises Fan Who Missed His Show After a Car Accident

Garth Brooks sent a surprise gift to a fan who missed one of his recent shows.

According to Nashville’s NewsChannel 5, Jake Stroud was on his way to his first Brooks’ show in Memphis, Tenn., in February of 2017 when he crashed his pickup truck in a bad car accident that left him trapped under the truck after it flipped over on the road.

Stroud was in the hospital and unable to attend the Garth concert, so his friends came together on social media hoping to get the attention of the country superstar.

Brooks caught wind of his friends’ efforts and surprised him with a care package filled with gifts including autographed clothing and CDs.

“I was just shocked at as many things as he sent me,” Stroud says. “He didn’t have to do anything for me. I was just going to his concert. Shows what kind of person he is.”