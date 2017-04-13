Wow! Go Inside Hayden Panettiere’s Nashville Digs!

April 13, 2017 7:36 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: hayden panattiere, home, nashville

Hayden Panettiere will continue to make Nashville her home after the tv show “Nashville” was picked up for a sixth season! Now we’re getting to take a look around her home in the Music City. Hayden invited People Magazine inside, and this place is beautiful!

How adorable is Hayden with her braids and glasses? We just want to cozy up in her kitchen and share a cup of coffee with her!

hayden Wow! Go Inside Hayden Panettieres Nashville Digs!

Hayden Panettiere photographed at home in Nashville, TN on February 10. 2017.
Photographer: Paul Costello
Hair: Kerry Mendenhall
Makeup: Erin Koplow
Interior Design: Benjam
in Vandiver Interiors + Lifestyle
Prop Stylist: Lindsay Knott & Ann Bourland

Get the entire tour below… we’re loving the book case full of firewood!

Inside Hayden Panettiere’s Nashville Retreat: ‘This Isn’t Just a House — It’s a Home’

More from DeAnna Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live