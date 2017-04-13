Wow! Go Inside Hayden Panettiere’s Nashville Digs!

Hayden Panettiere will continue to make Nashville her home after the tv show “Nashville” was picked up for a sixth season! Now we’re getting to take a look around her home in the Music City. Hayden invited People Magazine inside, and this place is beautiful!

Take a tour of Hayden Panettiere’s Tennessee mansion – complete with a tricked out ‘jam room’ https://t.co/7KjlR5TGDQ pic.twitter.com/fmZV5QYui0 — People Magazine (@people) April 12, 2017

How adorable is Hayden with her braids and glasses? We just want to cozy up in her kitchen and share a cup of coffee with her!

Get the entire tour below… we’re loving the book case full of firewood!

Inside Hayden Panettiere’s Nashville Retreat: ‘This Isn’t Just a House — It’s a Home’