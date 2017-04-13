Wow! Go Inside Hayden Panettiere’s Nashville Digs!

Hayden Panettiere will continue to make Nashville her home after the tv show “Nashville” was picked up for a sixth season! Now we’re getting to take a look around her home in the Music City. Hayden invited People Magazine inside, and this place is beautiful!
How adorable is Hayden with her braids and glasses? We just want to cozy up in her kitchen and share a cup of coffee with her!
Get the entire tour below… we’re loving the book case full of firewood!
Inside Hayden Panettiere’s Nashville Retreat: ‘This Isn’t Just a House — It’s a Home’