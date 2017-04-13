Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-April 13th

1.

United Airlines has announced that it will no longer ask police to remove passengers from full flights, and will compensate all customers who were on the flight when the man was forcibly removed. United parent company CEO Oscar Munoz said he felt “ashamed” watching video of the man being forced off the jet and promised to review the airline’s passenger-removal policy. Munoz apologized again to Kentucky physician David Dao, his family and the other passengers who witnessed him being taken off the flight. “That is not who our family at United is,” he said. “This will never happen again on a United flight. That’s my promise.” When asked about the initial statements he put out after the incident–which seemed to blame Dao for being “belligerent” and referred to the removal of passengers as “re-accommodating” them, Munoz replied, “My initial words fell short of truly expressing what we were feeling.”(Read more from USA Today)

2.

Jude Law will play the role of young Dumbledore in the ‘Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them’ sequel. The still-untitled movie, which is set for release in November of 2018, will feature returning star Eddie Redmayne as Newt along with Johnny Depp in the role of Grindelwald. Author JK Rowling has said in the past, “You will see Dumbledore as a younger man and quite a troubled man. We’ll see him at that formative period of his life.” According to Variety, other British actors who were considered for the role of young Dumbledore were Christian Bale, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jared Harris. Filming for the second film in the franchise will begin this summer.

3.

Fear Factor is returning to television. The rebooted reality show, which first debuted on NBC back in 2001, will be hosted by Ludacris and return on MTV as of Tuesday, May 30th. “I am excited to kick off my partnership with MTV, starting with the relaunch of Fear Factor, which will be even more insane and ludicrous than what you remember,” Ludacris said. “This will be the first of many great projects together.” “MTV is about celebrating youth culture, and with the reinvented Fear Factor, we are putting the power in our audience’s hands to face and overcome their biggest fears,” MTV’s president said. The stunts in the new incarnation of Fear Factor will apparently be more directed at today’s MTV audience, with challenges like couch surfing at 300 feet and waterlogging your cellphone. (Read more from The Hollywood Reporter)

4.

Just when you thought you’d seen it all fashion-wise, French brand Vetements has partnered with Levis to create–wait for it–Bare Butt Jeans. Yup, you heard that right: Jeans that have a zipper on the rear so you can really show off that booty. Vetements + Levis offered a sneak peek of its upcoming denim creation on Wednesday via Instagram, where trolls had lots to say about the jeans. Vetements is known for its unusual designs, favored by the likes of Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Rihanna. Shockingly (or not), some commenters actually said “WANT” and “NEED” in relation to the new trend. Yikes. (Read more from Teen Vogue)

#VETEMENTSxLEVIS @mytheresa.com @kevingiacco A post shared by VETEMENTS (@vetements_official) on Apr 12, 2017 at 4:08am PDT