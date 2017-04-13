Marshawn Lynch Begins Reinstatement Process; Could End Up With Richard Sherman

Seahawks fans waking up to some chilling news that we can only hope is too soon to tell!

ESPN is reporting that retired Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch has started the reinstatement process in hopes of joining his hometown Oakland Raiders.

We had a feeling this was in the future after meeting with the team.

But what Seattle didn’t expect was that Lynch could go to another team along with cornerback Richard Sherman if Sherman is traded by the Seahawks.

Source: Marshawn Lynch has begun NFL reinstatement process, hoping to play for #Raiders or could team with Richard Sherman if CB traded. — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) April 13, 2017

There are some teams that need both a running back and cornerback including the Raiders, Patriots and Packers.

Lynch is still under contract with the Seahawks, and the team can choose to keep him, release him, or trade him.

According to KING 5, pairing the two could bring about a better deal for the Seahawks. The team likely wants at least a first-round draft pick this year for Sherman, who still has 2 years left on his contract. They’d probably get no more than a low-round pick for just Lynch, who is no longer in the team’s plans.