Maren Morris Feels Like a New Woman with Short Hair

Maren Morris shocked fans when she stepped onto the ACM red carpet with really short hair and is saying it’s making her feel “more empowered”.

“I love it” Morris told People. “I just love when girls rock short hair because they can’t hide back from anything. I feel more empowered with short hair.”

This wasn’t one of those spur of the moment decisions. Maren has this all planned out with her stylist.

“I didn’t want to cut it on a whim, so I definitely planned it with my hairdresser. It felt good to be rid of it.”

We love it! Keep rockin’ it! #ShortHairDontCare