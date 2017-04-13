Eric Church Meets His Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Eric Church is a legend in his own right and the country star can’t be duplicated… or can he?

Just before taking the stage to a sold out crowd at the Staples Center in Los Angles, Church got to take a look at his wax figure that will be on display at the new Madame Tussauds wax museum in Nashville.

The video of the encounter between Eric #1 and Eric #2 was shared on Facebook and shows the wax figure dressed exactly like the star in a black leather jacket, dark sunglasses and even the same pair of shoes.

“Wow, that is insane,” Er comments as he checks out his wax doppelgänger.

Church was clearly impressed with the creation, noting that even the skin tone is matched perfectly with his own. “Never thought I’d do this,” he admits as he puts a pair of sunglasses back on the figure’s face.

Church isn’t the only country superstar who’s set for display at the Nashville museum. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan,Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker and Patsy Cline are just a few of the stars fans can pose with when Madame Tussauds Nashville opens its downtown location on Friday (April 14) according to Taste Of Country.