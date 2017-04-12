Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Help With Baby Gender Reveal During Soul2Soul Show

April 12, 2017 8:24 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Baby, Faith Hill, Gender Reveal, parents, Soul2Soul, Tim Mcgraw, Tour

As if a Tim McGraw and Faith Hill concert couldn’t get any better, add in a baby gender reveal!

A couple in New Orleans hoped the famous duo would do the honors, but didn’t think it would actually happen.

Deanna DeArmond told Taste of Country she and her husband Jeremy had an ultrasound for their third baby and decided to wait to learn the sex until birth; but they brought the envelope containing the big news to Tim and Faith’s first Soul2Soul Tour stop just in case the country duo could make the big reveal.

About 30 minutes into the set, McGraw noticed Jeremy’s sign in the crowd and stopped the show.

DeArmond explained, “(McGraw) happened to look in our direction and he said, ‘Hold on, let’s see what this is about,’ and they called us up to the stage.”

The singers opened the envelope containing the ultrasound and revealed the happy news.

“It’s a boy,” Faith exclaimed.

The couple immediately began thinking about naming baby No. 3 after McGraw, which couldn’t be more perfect!

