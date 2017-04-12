So THIS is What Kenny Chesney Has Been Doing with His Year Off!

Kenny Chesney has taken a year off of touring. I guess that gives him more time to help our friends with their charity events.

Kenny Chesney was rockin’ out with Drew Brees and Matthew McConaughey in New Orleans at their annual charity event at The House of Blues. Look at both Drew and Matthew with guitars in their hands!!! WOW!

Rockin' on stage last night w Chesney & McConaughey for our charity event at New Orleans House of Blues. Unreal time! pic.twitter.com/SOM2pYsUkJ — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) April 9, 2017

Then Matthew’s wife Camile snapped a photo of the fun group after they left stage! What a crew!

Keep on rockiin’ in the free world Kenny! We miss you and will wait patiently for your return to Seattle!