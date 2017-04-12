So THIS is What Kenny Chesney Has Been Doing with His Year Off!

Kenny Chesney has taken a year off of touring. I guess that gives him more time to help our friends with their charity events.
Kenny Chesney was rockin’ out with Drew Brees and Matthew McConaughey in New Orleans at their annual charity event at The House of Blues. Look at both Drew and Matthew with guitars in their hands!!! WOW!
Then Matthew’s wife Camile snapped a photo of the fun group after they left stage! What a crew!
Look at these guys!! Love all around…we raised so much last night for kids through @jklivinfoundation and @drewbrees' #BreesDream charity…changing kids lives!!! This was our 6th year doing the AmazingRace with Drew and his wife @b_brees1971 in #neworleans, we are just so grateful to be able to impact others! And beyond words how grateful we are to @kennychesney for making the whole night as special as it was!!! JUST LOVE…JUST #LOVE…JUST KEEP LIVIN…! -/-/-/-/-/-/-/-/-olha esses rapazes!!! A gente arrecadou um valor incrível ontem à noite para ajudar crianças na @jklivinfoundation and @drewbrees estamos fazendo esse evento por 6 anos e mudando vidas de crianças! Sou tão agradecida por conseguir ajudar!! E o @kennychesney fez a noite ficar tão especial!!!
Keep on rockiin’ in the free world Kenny! We miss you and will wait patiently for your return to Seattle!