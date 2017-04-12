Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-April 12th

1.

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz has apologized for the “truly horrific” headline-making incident in which security dragged a 69-year-old doctor from an overbooked flight from Chicago to Louisville over the weekend. “I want you to know that we take full responsibility, and we will work to make it right,” Munoz said in a statement Tuesday. “I promise you we will do better.” Munoz went on to pledge a full review by the end of the month “to fix what’s broken so this never happens again.”

Meanwhile. it was revealed that the doctor involved in Sunday’s incident had previously lost his medical license in an undercover drug sting that cops set up by using a former employee he was sleeping with as bait. According to The Courier-Journal, 69-year-old Dr. Dao was arrested for writing fraudulent prescriptions for controlled substances after police received help from the employee-turned-patient he was sleeping with to build a case against him. As part of his multiple felony convictions in 2004, Dao surrendered his medical license, but the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure permitted him to return to practicing medicine in 2015 under certain conditions.

2.

Star Wars actors Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley appeared via video on Good Morning America yesterday to reveal details of the ‘Star Wars: Force For Change’ fundraising campaign. Timed to coincide with the original Star Wars movie’s 40th anniversary, the event offers fans a chance to win prizes while raising money for UNICEF and Starlight Children’s Foundation. People who enter will have the chance to win a different prize each week for four weeks, such as the chance to appear in the upcoming Han Solo movie, tickets to the world premiere of The Last Jedi, or a stay at Skywalker Ranch.

3.

The world’s second ranked competitive eater broke his own world record by inhaling 255 marshmallow Peeps in five minutes. Matt Stonie, who hails from San Jose, California, downed the Easter-season treats this weekend at the second-annual National Harbor World Peeps Eating Championship in Maryland. He broke his own record of 200 Peeps in 5 minutes, set during last year’s event. Stonie was awarded $1,750 and a trophy filled with Peeps for his feat on Saturday. (Read more from Mens Fitness)

4.

Good news for people who love cheese and sweets: According to Eater, Wisconsin company Cow Candy has announced a new line of cheeses that taste like candy. The new products include Monterey jack cheese sticks flavored to taste like fruit punch, grape, orange, and strawberry, and emblazoned with images of Transformers and My Little Pony on the packaging. Another variety is dubbed Bee’s Cheese and tastes like honey. “As a parent, it can be difficult to find a healthy, easy-to-serve snack that competes with candy,” says Cow Candy founder Danyel O’Connor. “This struggle led to the creation of Cow Candy, a high-quality cheese bursting with fruit flavor to tempt kids’ taste buds and establish healthy snacking habits.” Each pack of Cow Candy retails for under $6.